How to Watch Oregon State vs San Jose State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Get ready for college football to come to the coast as the Spartans and Beavers face off in Week 1. Tune in to watch No. 18 Oregon State face off against San Jose State on Sunday, Sept 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Oregon State University (OSU) vs. San Jose State University (SJSU):

When : Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where : CEFCU Stadium, 1257 S 10th St., San Jose, Calif., 95112

: CEFCU Stadium, 1257 S 10th St., San Jose, Calif., 95112 TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch OSU vs. San Jose State Get a -day Free Trial directv.com/stream Save an additional *$30 off your first three months* when you sign up today

While the OSU Beavers face the San Jose Spartans on CBS (which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM), you can also stream the channel on Paramount Plus, Fubo, and Hulu Live TV. See more details below.

About the 2023 Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game:

The Oregon State Beavers are heading into the upcoming season with high hopes under the guidance of head coach Jonathan Smith. After finishing last season with a 4-3 record, the Beavers are looking to build on their success and make a mark in the Pac-12. One of the key players to watch on their roster is quarterback Chance Nolan, who displayed impressive skills and leadership on the field last year.

Supporting Nolan, the Beavers boast a strong offensive line that will provide protection and create openings for the running backs. Defensively, the Beavers have been working on improving their pass rush and overall performance to enhance their chances of success. With a talented roster and a determined coaching staff, Oregon State is ready to compete and make its presence felt in the upcoming season.

The San Jose State Spartans are entering the new season with confidence after an impressive 2021 campaign. Under the leadership of head coach Brent Brennan, the Spartans finished last season with a remarkable 7-1 record, culminating in a Mountain West Conference championship victory. As they set their sights on the upcoming season, the Spartans will rely on their offensive firepower, led by quarterback Nick Starkel. Starkel had a standout season last year, throwing for over 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns. San Jose State’s offense is further bolstered by a talented receiving corps and a solid offensive line.

On the defensive side, the Spartans boast a strong pass rush and a secondary that can disrupt opposing offenses. With their winning momentum and a team built for success, San Jose State is poised to continue their winning ways and make a strong push for success in the upcoming season.

There are multiple ways to watch the Beavers play against the Spartans this weekend. We’ve rounded up the most commonly asked questions for you here:

Can you stream Oregon State vs. San Jose State football on DIRECTV STREAM?

If you want to stream CBS, DIRECTV STREAM is our top pick because they offer a 5-day free trial plus $30 off your first three months. That means you’ll have access not only to this game, but pretty much all the football games this weekend without paying anything. They carry all the major networks plus the ones you will want for other college football games on ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream OSU vs. San Jose State on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. San Jose State football game on Paramount+ if you live locally and have access to KPIX (California) or KVAL (Oregon) and have a streaming subscription to Paramount+ Plus Showtime. The basic Paramount+ option won’t cut it, according to CBS’s site.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream San Jose vs. Oregon State on Sling TV?

Sling doesn’t carry CBS channels but it does carry the PAC12 Network (unfortunately, that doesn’t help in this situation, but it will in the future if you are an Oregon State fan). It’s by far the cheapest option to watch college football of the live streaming platforms though, but you’ll need to couple it with a Paramount+ subscription (still cheaper than Fubo) if you want to watch CBS too. This is the best long-term option for the college football season if you want to save yourself some cash. See above for more details.

Can you stream OSU vs. SJSU on Fubo?

You can watch the the Beavers vs. the Spartans on CBS with a one-day free trial of Fubo. While not as long of a free trial as DIRECTV, Fubo offers a ton of college football networks, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Jose State vs. OSU on Hulu Live TV?

You can, but we’ve put them further down on the list because they don’t offer a free trial and will be one of the most expensive live-streaming platforms come October when they raise their prices. However, they do carry CBS and, as far as college channels go, Hulu gives you ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network to stream. If you want to watch PAC-12 teams, however, you’ll need to read above to find options with Sling or Fubo because Hulu does not carry that network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

All Live TV Streaming Services