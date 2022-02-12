How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon State Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the Oregon State Beavers face the Stanford Cardinal from Gill Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal

The Oregon State vs. Stanford game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. Stanford on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon State vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon State vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon State vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. Stanford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon State vs. Stanford game.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. Stanford on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon State vs. Stanford game.

Stanford vs. Oregon State Game Preview: Oregon State hosts Stanford on home slide

Stanford Cardinal (14-10, 7-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks to end its three-game home slide with a win against Stanford.

The Beavers are 3-8 on their home court. Oregon State is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinal are 7-7 in conference play. Stanford has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Beavers and Cardinal meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Beavers. Jarod Lucas is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Ingram Harrison is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.