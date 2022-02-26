How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon State Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Oregon State Beavers face the #12 UCLA Bruins from Gill Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon State Beavers vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

The Oregon State vs. UCLA game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

UCLA vs. Oregon State Game Preview: Ellis leads No. 16 USC against Oregon State after 21-point game

USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 62-60 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers are 3-10 on their home court. Oregon State has a 3-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Trojans are 12-4 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is ninth in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds per game. Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 8.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 81-71 on Jan. 14. Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.