How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the Oregon State Beavers face the #16 USC Trojans from Gill Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

The Oregon State vs. USC game will be streaming on ESPN2.

USC vs. Oregon State Game Preview: No. 16 USC takes on Oregon State following Ellis' 21-point game

USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC visits the Oregon State Beavers after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 62-60 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers have gone 3-10 at home. Oregon State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Abdul Alatishe averaging 8.0.

The Trojans are 12-4 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks eighth in college basketball with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 6.2.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Trojans won the last matchup 81-71 on Jan. 14. Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 13 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 43.9% and averaging six points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.