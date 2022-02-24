 Skip to Content
How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the Oregon State Beavers face the #16 USC Trojans from Gill Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans

The Oregon State vs. USC game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. USC on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. USC on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. USC on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. USC on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. USC on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Oregon State vs. USC game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. USC on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon State vs. USC game.

Can you stream Oregon State vs. USC on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon State vs. USC game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

USC vs. Oregon State Game Preview: No. 16 USC takes on Oregon State following Ellis' 21-point game

USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC visits the Oregon State Beavers after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 62-60 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers have gone 3-10 at home. Oregon State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Abdul Alatishe averaging 8.0.

The Trojans are 12-4 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks eighth in college basketball with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 6.2.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Trojans won the last matchup 81-71 on Jan. 14. Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 13 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 43.9% and averaging six points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

