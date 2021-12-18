How to Watch Baylor vs. Oregon Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Oregon Ducks face the #1 Baylor Bears from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Baylor Bears

The Oregon vs. Baylor game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

You can watch the Oregon vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with Hulu + Live TV.

You can watch the Oregon vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with fuboTV.

You can watch the Oregon vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch the Oregon vs. Baylor game on ESPN2 with Sling TV.

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Preview: Oregon faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

No. 1 Baylor (9-0) vs. Oregon (6-5)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Oregon. Oregon has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Baylor has moved up to No. 1 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Villanova last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Will Richardson, Eric Williams Jr. and Jacob Young have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Ducks points this season, although that number has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.LIKEABLE LJ: LJ Cryer has connected on 47.2 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 71: Oregon is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-5 when scoring 69 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Ducks are 1-5 when they record more than 10 turnovers. The Baylor defense has forced 19.3 turnovers per game overall this year, but that figure has dropped to 16.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Baylor defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.3 percent, the 18th-best mark in the country. Oregon has allowed opponents to shoot 44.3 percent from the field through 11 games (ranked 262nd).