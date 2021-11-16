How to Watch BYU vs. Oregon Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the #12 Oregon Ducks face the BYU Cougars from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars

The Oregon vs. BYU game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

BYU vs. Oregon Game Preview: No. 12 Oregon squares off against BYU

Brigham Young (2-0) vs. No. 12 Oregon (2-0)

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon hosts Brigham Young in an early season matchup. Each team is coming off of a home victory this past Friday. Oregon earned an 86-63 win over SMU, while Brigham Young won 66-60 over San Diego State.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Will Richardson, Jacob Young and Eric Williams Jr. have combined to account for 57 percent of all Ducks points this season.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Barcello has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oregon offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Brigham Young defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 338th among Division I teams).