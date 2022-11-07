How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #21 Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oregon Ducks vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
- When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)
The Oregon vs. Florida A&M game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.
Can you stream Oregon vs. Florida A&M on Sling TV?
You can watch the Oregon vs. Florida A&M game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Plus Add-on. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Oregon vs. Florida A&M on fuboTV?
You can watch the Oregon vs. Florida A&M game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Oregon vs. Florida A&M on DIRECTV STREAM?
Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Florida A&M game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Oregon vs. Florida A&M on Hulu Live TV?
Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Florida A&M game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Oregon vs. Florida A&M on YouTube TV?
Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Florida A&M game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Preview: Oregon hosts Florida A&M to open season
Florida A&M Rattlers at Oregon Ducks
Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -31; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks host the Florida A&M Rattlers in the season opener.
Oregon finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.
Florida A&M went 13-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Rattlers allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.