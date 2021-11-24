How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the Oregon Ducks face the #12 Houston Cougars from Mandalay Bay Events Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Houston Cougars

The Oregon vs. Houston game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Houston vs. Oregon Game Preview: Oregon, Houston meet in Maui Invitational

Houston (4-1) vs. Oregon (3-2)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oregon will meet in the Maui Invitational. Oregon lost 62-50 to Saint Mary’s in its most recent game, while Houston fell 65-63 against Wisconsin in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr., Will Richardson and Jacob Young have combined to account for 51 percent of all Ducks points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Sasser has connected on 45.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Houston has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston as a team has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among AAC teams.