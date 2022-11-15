How to Watch Montana State vs. Oregon Game Live Online on November 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #21 Oregon Ducks face the Montana State Bobcats. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Montana State Bobcats

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Oregon vs. Montana State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Montana State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Montana State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Oregon vs. Montana State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Montana State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Montana State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Montana State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Montana State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Montana State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Oregon vs. Montana State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Montana State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Montana State vs. Oregon Game Preview: Montana State visits No. 21 Oregon after Battle's 24-point game

Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at Oregon Ducks (1-1)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the No. 21 Oregon Ducks after Raequan Battle scored 24 points in Montana State’s 70-57 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

Oregon finished 20-15 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Ducks shot 45.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Montana State went 27-8 overall last season while going 9-6 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.