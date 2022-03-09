 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the Oregon Ducks face the Oregon State Beavers from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers

The Oregon vs. Oregon State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Oregon State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Oregon State game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Oregon State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Oregon State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Oregon State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Oregon State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Oregon State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Oregon State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Oregon State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Oregon State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Oregon State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Oregon State game.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Oregon State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Oregon State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Pac-12 Network-^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Preview: Oregon plays Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 12-5 in home games. Oregon scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 1-19 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Oregon won 78-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Jacob Young led Oregon with 17 points, and Roman Silva led Oregon State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 13.2 points for the Beavers. Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 79.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

