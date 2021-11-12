How to Watch SMU vs. Oregon Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST, the #13 Oregon Ducks face the SMU Mustangs from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. SMU Mustangs

The Oregon vs. SMU game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

SMU vs. Oregon Game Preview: No. 13 Oregon meets SMU

SMU (1-0) vs. No. 13 Oregon (1-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oregon hosts SMU in an early season matchup. SMU easily beat McNeese State by 24 in its last outing. Oregon is coming off an 83-66 win over Texas Southern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. SMU went 4-1 against teams outside its conference, while Oregon went 6-1 in such games.