How to Watch SMU vs. Oregon Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST, the #13 Oregon Ducks face the SMU Mustangs from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. SMU Mustangs

The Oregon vs. SMU game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Oregon vs. SMU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. SMU game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. SMU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. SMU game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. SMU on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. SMU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. SMU on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. SMU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. SMU on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. SMU game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. SMU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. SMU game.

Can you stream Oregon vs. SMU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. SMU game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

SMU vs. Oregon Game Preview: No. 13 Oregon meets SMU

SMU (1-0) vs. No. 13 Oregon (1-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oregon hosts SMU in an early season matchup. SMU easily beat McNeese State by 24 in its last outing. Oregon is coming off an 83-66 win over Texas Southern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. SMU went 4-1 against teams outside its conference, while Oregon went 6-1 in such games.

