How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Oregon Ducks face the Stanford Cardinal from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

When: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

The Oregon vs. Stanford game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Stanford vs. Oregon Game Preview: Jones leads Stanford against Oregon after 22-point game

Stanford Cardinal (14-9, 7-6 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Oregon Ducks after Spencer Jones scored 22 points in Stanford’s 79-70 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks have gone 9-3 at home. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 1.7.

The Cardinal have gone 7-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won the last meeting 72-69 on Dec. 13. Jaiden Delaire scored 20 points to help lead the Cardinal to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Jacob Young is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Ingram Harrison is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinal. Jones is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.