How to Watch Texas Southern Tigers vs. Oregon Ducks Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #13 Oregon Ducks face the Texas Southern Tigers from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Southern Tigers

The Oregon vs. Texas Southern game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Texas Southern on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Texas Southern game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Texas Southern on Sling TV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. Texas Southern game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Texas Southern on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Texas Southern on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Texas Southern on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Texas Southern game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Texas Southern on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Texas Southern game.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Texas Southern on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Texas Southern game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Texas Southern vs. Oregon Game Preview: Oregon opens 2021-22 season against Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-0) vs. Oregon (0-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Texas Southern went 17-9 last year, while Oregon ended up 21-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.1 points per game last year. The Ducks offense scored 80.4 points per matchup on their way to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Texas Southern went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season.

