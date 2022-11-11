How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Oregon Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the #21 Oregon Ducks face the UC Irvine Anteaters. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

The Oregon vs. UC Irvine game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oregon vs. UC Irvine on fuboTV?

You can watch the Oregon vs. UC Irvine game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

UC Irvine vs. Oregon Game Preview: No. 21 Oregon hosts UC Irvine in non-conference matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0) at Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Oregon and UC Irvine square off in non-conference action.

Oregon went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-15 overall. The Ducks averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

UC Irvine went 15-10 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 10.9 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.