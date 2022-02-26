How to Watch USC vs. Oregon Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Oregon Ducks face the #16 USC Trojans from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

The Oregon vs. USC game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

USC vs. Oregon Game Preview: Peterson leads No. 16 USC against Oregon after 23-point performance

USC Trojans (23-4, 13-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC takes on the Oregon Ducks after Drew Peterson scored 23 points in USC’s 94-91 overtime win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks have gone 12-4 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Trojans are 13-4 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 6.2.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Ducks won the last meeting 79-69 on Jan. 16. Will Richardson scored 28 points points to help lead the Ducks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.