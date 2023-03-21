How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon NCAA NIT Quarterfinals Live Online on March 21, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Oregon Ducks face the Wisconsin Badgers from Matthew Knight Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers NIT Quarterfinals

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with subscription to Hulu Live TV

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

The Oregon vs. Wisconsin NIT game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a few different streaming services. You can stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling, and YouTube TV.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Streaming Top Pick: Hulu Live TV

You can watch the Oregon vs. Wisconsin game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream other sports channels such as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network along with all the content on Hulu and Disney+.

The good thing about Hulu Live TV is that it comes with Unlimited DVR and two users can stream at the same time. It’s also the only live streaming service that is compatible with gaming devices, such as Nintendo, Playstation, and Xbox. That’s why we’ve put Hulu as our top pick: because no other live TV streaming service offers as much content and compatibility as they do at that price.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Oregon vs. Wisconsin on DIRECTV STREAM?

While DIRECTV STREAM is a little more expensive per month, you can watch the Oregon vs. Wisconsin NIT Quarterfinal game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. And that little extra in price goes a long ways because DS has the most local and national channels out of any live TV streaming service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Wisconsin on Fubo?

Another free trial option is Fubo. You can watch the Oregon vs. Wisconsin game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV?

Sling is our budget pick. There isn’t a free trial, but it is by far the cheapest out of all the options if you only want ESPN. You can watch the Oregon vs. Wisconsin game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. And for a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network but Sling doesn’t carry CBS where March Madness Final Four and Championship will be aired.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Wisconsin on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is our last pick. You can watch the Oregon vs. Wisconsin game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Oregon vs. Wisconsin on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Oregon vs. Wisconsin game.

All Live TV Streaming Services