How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando hosts Atlanta following Young's 41-point game

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (13-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Orlando Magic after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 132-126 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Magic have gone 0-5 against division opponents. Orlando averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 3-2 against Southeast Division opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 44.9 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Nov. 16. John Collins scored 23 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Franz Wagner is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Collins is averaging 16.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).