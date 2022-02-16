How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Atlanta visits Orlando after Young's 41-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (27-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Orlando Magic after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 124-116 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Magic are 2-10 against division opponents. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 45.2 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 8.9.

The Hawks are 6-5 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a 16-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Magic defeated the Hawks 104-98 in their last meeting on Dec. 23. Wagner led the Magic with 25 points, and Cameron Reddish led the Hawks with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).

Hawks: John Collins: out (foot).