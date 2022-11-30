How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Online on November 30, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando hosts Atlanta, aims to stop home slide

Atlanta Hawks (11-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to break its four-game home skid with a victory against Atlanta.

The Magic are 2-11 in conference play. Orlando is at the bottom of the NBA recording only 21.0 assists per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.0.

The Hawks have gone 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 108-98 on Oct. 21. Trae Young scored 25 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 19.5 points and four assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.6 points, six rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: day to day (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (foot), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Chuma Okeke: day to day (knee), Markelle Fultz: day to day (toe), Terrence Ross: day to day (illness), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).