How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando Magic to host Boston Celtics Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics.

Orlando finished 13-29 in Eastern Conference action and 11-25 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Magic allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Boston went 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 23.5 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Gary Harris: out (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Celtics: None listed.