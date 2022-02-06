How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Orlando

Boston Celtics (29-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (12-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -7.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Orlando. He’s seventh in the NBA scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Magic are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 3-26 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Celtics are 20-14 in conference matchups. Boston has a 3-6 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 116-111 in overtime on Jan. 2, with Jaylen Brown scoring 50 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Tatum is averaging 25.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 22.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 109.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).