Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Florida, this is the only way to watch Magic games locally this season.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando plays Boston in conference matchup

Boston Celtics (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (0-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -7; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on Orlando in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

Orlando went 12-40 in Eastern Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 36.6 from 3-point range.

Boston went 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics shot 44.9% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (midfoot).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).