How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Brooklyn to visit Orlando Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (7-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Brooklyn Nets.

Orlando finished 13-29 in Eastern Conference games and 11-25 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Magic gave up 113.3 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Brooklyn went 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nets averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 35.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: day to day (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).