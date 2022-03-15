How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando hosts Brooklyn after Durant's 53-point game

Brooklyn Nets (35-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-51, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays the Orlando Magic after Kevin Durant scored 53 points in the Nets’ 110-107 win against the New York Knicks.

The Magic are 10-33 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 2-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 25-18 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 100-93 on Dec. 19. Robin Lopez scored 20 points points to help lead the Magic to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Magic. Cole Anthony is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Patty Mills is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 32 points, 6.6 rebounds and seven assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Kyrie Irving: day to day (ineligible to play), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), David Duke Jr.: day to day (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).