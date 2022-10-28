How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando takes on Charlotte, looks to end 5-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (0-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Charlotte after losing five straight games.

Orlando finished 3-13 in Southeast Division action and 12-29 at home last season. The Magic gave up 112.2 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Charlotte went 8-8 in Southeast Division games and 21-20 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (midfoot).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad).