How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Online on November 14, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Charlotte faces Orlando on 8-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup against Orlando after losing eight straight games.

The Magic are 1-5 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 1-4 against the rest of their division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 6.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 113-93 on Oct. 28, with Paolo Banchero scoring 21 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is shooting 46.1% and averaging 23.5 points for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.5 points for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 102.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Paolo Banchero: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).