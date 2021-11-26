 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando plays Chicago, aims to break home slide

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Chicago looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Magic have gone 2-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulls have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the NBA scoring 14.0 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LaVine is averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 106.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

