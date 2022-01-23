How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Chicago visits Orlando on 4-game road slide

Chicago Bulls (28-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Orlando looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Magic are 5-28 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 1-24 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 19-10 in conference matchups. Chicago is the league leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.2% as a team from downtown this season. Patrick Williams leads them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 102-98 on Jan. 4. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 15.3 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Lonzo Ball is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. DeRozan is shooting 47.0% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 101.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hamstring).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out (knee).