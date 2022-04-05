 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando plays Cleveland on 3-game home skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-59, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Cleveland looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Magic are 10-39 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference averaging only 103.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 26-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 107-101 in the last matchup on March 28. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 25 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Garland is scoring 21.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle), Admiral Schofield: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).

