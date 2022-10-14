 Skip to Content
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Live Online on October 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV don’t carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Great Lakes, these are your only options to stream Cavs and Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Last Game

