How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Dallas visits Orlando for non-conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (29-21, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (10-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando and Dallas face off in non-conference action.

The Magic have gone 4-18 in home games. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.0.

The Mavericks are 13-12 in road games. Dallas averages 106.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 16 the Mavericks won 108-92 led by 23 points from Luka Doncic, while Robin Lopez scored 16 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Doncic is shooting 44.1% and averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).