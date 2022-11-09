 Skip to Content
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Dallas plays Orlando on 4-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Orlando.

Orlando went 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic shot 43.4% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas finished 52-30 overall last season while going 23-18 on the road. The Mavericks gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 114-105 on Oct. 30, with Luka Doncic scoring 44 points in the victory.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Davis Bertans: out (knee).

