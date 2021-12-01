How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude 2, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude 2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Jokic, Nuggets set for matchup against the Magic

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets square off against the Orlando Magic. Jokic ranks fourth in the league scoring 26.2 points per game.

The Magic are 1-8 on their home court. Orlando is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Nuggets have gone 3-6 away from home. Denver is at the bottom of the Western Conference with 42.9 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 13.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Franz Wagner is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Jokic is shooting 59.5% and averaging 26.2 points for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 99.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 105.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), JaMychal Green: out (elbow), Jamal Murray: out (knee).