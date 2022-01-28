How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Detroit takes on Orlando on 3-game skid

Detroit Pistons (11-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (9-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Orlando.

The Magic are 6-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.0.

The Pistons are 7-19 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit has a 3-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 97-92 in the last matchup on Jan. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 102.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (health and safety protocols).