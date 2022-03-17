How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Detroit faces Orlando, seeks to break 4-game skid

Detroit Pistons (18-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-52, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Orlando after losing four straight games.

The Magic are 10-34 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando gives up 112.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Pistons are 14-28 in conference matchups. Detroit has a 4-30 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Magic won 119-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 24 points, and Trey Lyles led the Pistons with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and six assists over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Pistons: Chris Smith: out (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Cade Cunningham: out (illness), Hamidou Diallo: out (finger).