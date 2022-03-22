How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Anthony and Orlando take on the Warriors in non-conference play

Golden State Warriors (47-24, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (19-53, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action.

The Magic are 9-26 on their home court. Orlando is 2-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 18-15 on the road. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 126-95 in the last matchup on Dec. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 15 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Magic. Anthony is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.0 points, 48.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (shoulder).