How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Game Online on November 3, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Golden State takes on Orlando on 3-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over Orlando.

Orlando went 22-60 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 36.6 from 3-point range.

Golden State finished 33-19 in Western Conference action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 44.3 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring).