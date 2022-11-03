 Skip to Content
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Game Online on November 3, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Golden State takes on Orlando on 3-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over Orlando.

Orlando went 22-60 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 36.6 from 3-point range.

Golden State finished 33-19 in Western Conference action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 44.3 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring).

