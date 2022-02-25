How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando takes on Houston, looks to halt 4-game skid

Houston Rockets (15-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Houston after losing four games in a row.

The Magic have gone 5-21 in home games. Orlando is 9-30 against opponents over .500.

The Rockets are 7-25 on the road. Houston allows 118.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 118-116 on Dec. 4. Eric Gordon scored 24 points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 57.3% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Gordon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Christian Wood is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (rib).

Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: day to day (groin), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (illness).