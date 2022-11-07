Best Ways to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only way to watch Magic games this season.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Houston faces Orlando on 7-game road slide

Houston Rockets (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Orlando looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

Orlando went 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.2 last season.

Houston went 20-62 overall with a 9-32 record on the road a season ago. The Rockets shot 45.6% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (illness), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).