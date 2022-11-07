 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Best Ways to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only way to watch Magic games this season.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Houston faces Orlando on 7-game road slide

Houston Rockets (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Orlando looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

Orlando went 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 104.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.2 last season.

Houston went 20-62 overall with a 9-32 record on the road a season ago. The Rockets shot 45.6% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (illness), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.