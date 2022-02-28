How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Indiana faces Orlando on 4-game road skid

Indiana Pacers (21-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Orlando looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Magic are 8-31 in conference games. Orlando gives up 111.9 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Pacers are 10-29 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana gives up 112.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 119-118 in the last matchup on Feb. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Chris Duarte is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 114.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle).