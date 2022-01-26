How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Oklahoma City hosts Chicago after DeRozan's 41-point game

Chicago Bulls (28-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -2.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder after DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in the Bulls’ 114-95 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Thunder have gone 8-14 at home. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.7.

The Bulls are 12-11 on the road. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 16.1 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ball averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is shooting 50.0% and averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 102.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Vit Krejci: out (ankle).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out (knee).