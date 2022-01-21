How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: James and the Lakers visit the Magic

Los Angeles Lakers (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Orlando. He ranks second in the league scoring 28.8 points per game.

The Magic have gone 2-16 in home games. Orlando has a 7-24 record against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 7-11 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by James averaging 4.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 13 the Lakers won 106-94 led by 30 points from James, while Cole Anthony scored 21 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 15.3 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 14.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

James is scoring 28.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 101.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).