How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Orlando

Memphis Grizzlies (36-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (12-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Orlando Magic. Morant is fifth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Magic are 5-18 on their home court. Orlando is 9-25 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies are 17-9 on the road. Memphis averages 112.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 16.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Desmond Bane averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Morant is shooting 48.8% and averaging 31.5 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).