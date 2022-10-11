How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preseason Game Live Online on October 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- When: Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBA TV
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels