How to Watch Miami Heat at Orlando Magic Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV NOW.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $79.99

All Streaming Options

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service.

So what is a fan to do? While Sinclair is expected to launch a direct-to-consumer service in late-2021, with NBA and NHL season kicking off these are your options to stream Fox Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. AT&T TV NOW

The least expensive option to stream Fox Sports RSNs is AT&T TV NOW Max Plan. At $80 a month, it’s more expensive than most other Live TV Streaming Services. But, it also includes HBO Max, so at least you will also be able to watch blockbuster new-release movies on top of sports.

2. AT&T TV

You could also consider their other service, AT&T TV, which offers Fox Sports RSNs with their Choice package. It starts at a lower $65 a month, but that is only for the first year (then its $110/month) and doesn’t include the ~$8.50 RSN Fee.

However, for a limited time, you will also get NBA League Pass Premium and HBO Max included for a year, as well as $10 off / month, plus a $200 VISA Gift Card when you bundle it with AT&T Internet.

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle, you will get access to the Fox Sports Go App, which will give you access to live games of your local Fox Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Fox Sports Go without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Fox Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

If you try this with NBA League Pass (which has a free trial until December 30) – your mileage might vary. But, with it being harder to get channels, this is definitely a route that we’re hearing a lot of streamers are planning to try.