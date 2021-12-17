How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

In Orlando and Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun) and Bally Sports Florida. This RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Orlando takes on Miami, looks to stop 6-game skid

Miami Heat (17-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Miami as losers of six in a row.

The Magic are 2-17 in conference matchups. Orlando allows 111.8 points and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Heat are 11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.9 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting on Oct. 25. Jimmy Butler scored 36 points to help lead the Heat to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Duncan Robinson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 11.4 points. Kyle Lowry is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 103.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: out (quad), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).