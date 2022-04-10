How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Orlando Magic face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

In Orlando and Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Miami puts road win streak on the line against Orlando

Miami Heat (53-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-60, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Heat face Orlando.

The Magic are 2-13 in division play. Orlando ranks eighth in the league with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.2.

The Heat are 35-16 in Eastern Conference play. Miami scores 110.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 93-83 on Dec. 26. Jimmy Butler scored 17 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 22.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 100.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Cole Anthony: day to day (toe), Mo Bamba: day to day (ankle), Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle).

Heat: Omer Yurtseven: out (illness), P.J. Tucker: out (calf).