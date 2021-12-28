How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Bucks play the Magic, aim for 4th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (22-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bucks take on Orlando.

The Magic are 4-19 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 1-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks have gone 15-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 123-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 18 points, and Moritz Wagner led the Magic with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 15 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.0% and averaging 27.4 points for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols), Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (reconditioning), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (back).