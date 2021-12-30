How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Milwaukee plays Orlando on 4-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 4-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando has a 6-18 record against opponents above .500.

The Bucks are 16-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from deep. Brook Lopez paces the Bucks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 29 the Bucks won 127-110 led by 28 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Franz Wagner scored 38 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Grayson Allen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jrue Holiday is averaging 21.6 points, 7.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (reconditioning), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (back).