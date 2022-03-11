How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Orlando Magic face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic Game Preview: Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Orlando

Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-50, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 7-23 at home. Orlando is 8-13 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves have gone 16-17 away from home. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 9.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 115-97 on Nov. 2, with Cole Anthony scoring 31 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (quad), Patrick Beverley: out (ankle).